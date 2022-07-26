Police Chase: Driver goes off-road on 405 Freeway trying to evade authorities
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A police chase is underway in Los Angeles County Tuesday evening.
SkyFOX is over the scene in the University Park area where a black Chevrolet sedan is leading the California Highway Patrol on a pursuit.
The suspect was previously at the center of a car chase in the Lynwood area and continued across Compton and the South Los Angeles neighborhoods before the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department canceled the pursuit. The chase resumed a little after 7:10 p.m.
The suspect was initially wanted for possibly driving drunk.
At one point during the black sedan's eventful commute, the driver went off-road on the 405 Freeway in the South Los Angeles area.
