Police Chase: Driver goes off-road on 405 Freeway trying to evade authorities

A police chase is underway in Los Angeles County Tuesday evening.

SkyFOX is over the scene in the University Park area where a black Chevrolet sedan is leading the California Highway Patrol on a pursuit.

The suspect was previously at the center of a car chase in the Lynwood area and continued across Compton and the South Los Angeles neighborhoods before the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department canceled the pursuit. The chase resumed a little after 7:10 p.m.

The suspect was initially wanted for possibly driving drunk.

At one point during the black sedan's eventful commute, the driver went off-road on the 405 Freeway in the South Los Angeles area.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with FOX 11 News for the latest.