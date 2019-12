The holiday season continues with Kwanzaa kicking off Thursday.

The Celebration at the Arts Xchange Center in East Point marked the event.

Kwanzaa is a week-long celebration of African heritage. Each of the seven days is guided by a principle.

Participants shared food, enjoyed dance performances and live drumming as they honored the first principle - Umoja - which means “unity” in Swahili.

Kwanzaa runs through January 1.