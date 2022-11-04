article

Former Congressman and Atlanta Democrat Kwanza Hall has endorsed the two Republican candidates for Georgia's top state offices in the 2022 midterm election.

In releases Friday morning, Hall announced his endorsement of Republican nominees Gov. Brian Kemp for re-election and Burt Jones in his race to be the next lieutenant governor.

"Over the last four years, I’ve witnessed Governor Kemp make tough decisions – ones that weren’t always popular at the time – in unprecedented circumstances," Hall said in a statement. "While we don’t agree on every issue, it’s abundantly clear that Brian Kemp is a man of character, a strong leader, and someone who Georgians can trust to put them and their interests first."

Earlier this year, Hall was one of the candidates running in the field to be the Democrats' nominee for lieutenant governor. While he came in first in the May primary, Hall lost in the runoff to Charlie Bailey. Democrat Stacey Abrams, who is challenging Kemp in the gubernatorial race, endorsed Bailey over Hall in June.

In his endorsement of Jones, Hall said that the Republican "has a proven track record of delivering results."

"Burt is the only candidate in the race with a plan to invest in our communities, lower costs, improve our K-12 education system and reduce crime," Hall said.

Jones' campaign said Hall's endorsement proved the state senator had appeal from Republicans, Democrats, and independents alike.

"I look forward to continuing to work with leaders like Kwanza and others in a bipartisan way to create more opportunities for hardworking Georgians and continue to make our state the best place to live, work and raise a family," Jones said.

Hall served on the Atlanta City Council for three terms before attempting to run for mayor in 2017 - eventually losing to Keisha Lance Bottoms.

He was elected to fill the remainder of Rep. John Lewis' term after the civil rights leader's death and served for one month.