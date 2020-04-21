KSU launches fund for students financially impacted by COVID-19

A college in metro Atlanta has launched a fund to support students financially impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Kennesaw State University announced Tuesday the Moving Forward fund to help keep KSU students "on path toward earning a college degree."

School officials said the fund is being launched with a $250,000 allocation from the KSU Foundation and the President's Parliament, a group of supporters of the university.

“At Kennesaw State, our students are our top priority and during these unprecedented times that means that we need to help those who, despite their best efforts, face unique challenges that put them at risk of not being able to finish their degrees,” said KSU President Pamela Whitten. “Through this fund, we are hoping to provide enough support so that no student will need to put their dreams on hold.”

The funds will be given directly to students dealing with financial hardships, such as food and housing, transportation, tuition, books, and other needs.

