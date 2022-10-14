Kroger closing two Metro Atlanta locations

Kroger announced on Friday plans to close two locations in the Metro Atlanta area, one of the closures taking place before the end of the year.

The grocery store giant said its store at on Commerce Drive in Decatur, which has operated at that location for the past 21 years, would be shutting its doors on December 2. Kroger cited declining sales and negative profit as the reason behind the closure.

Customers impacted by the closure can still be serviced at the following nearby Kroger locations:

1799 Briarcliff Road, Atlanta, GA 30306

2205 LaVista Road, Atlanta, GA 30329

1225 Caroline Street, Atlanta, GA 30307

2875 North Decatur Road, Decatur, GA 30033

Additionally, the company says they Kroger store in Buckhead, located off Piedmont Road NE in Atlanta, will close on December 9, 2023, after 47 years of operation.

Nearby Kroger locations include:

3871 Peachtree Road, NE, Atlanta, GA 30319

2452 Morosgo Way, Atlanta, GA 30324

Kroger says pharmacy customers can continue to have their prescriptions filled and/or re-filled at any Kroger pharmacy location throughout the metro area.