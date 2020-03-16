Kroger Atlanta Division now limiting store hours during coronavirus outbreak

Kroger said Tuesday they will join other supermarket chains in cutting back their hours in response to the coronavirus outbreak. Starting Tuesday, all stores in Georgia, eastern Alabama and South Carolina will only be open between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m.

“As of Monday, we were hoping to maintain current store hours. However, this temporary adjustment is necessary to allow our store teams time to train new associates, while focusing on additional cleaning as well as stocking our fresh, affordable food and essentials,” Felix Turner, manager of corporate affairs for Kroger’s Atlanta Division, said in a statement to FOX 5.

“We want to thank our associates for their commitment to remaining on the front line of customer service as we work together to navigate this pandemic,” said Turner. “As we continue to monitor this rapidly evolving situation, we strive to make decisions that balance the safety of our associates with our commitments to our customers and communities.”

Kroger also is looking to fill all open positions. They are encouraging people to apply at jobs.kroger.com.

Turner said the move would not impact the supply chain.

The Ohio-based grocery store chain has cut hours at locations in other markets. Other retailers have done the same. Publix, which has locations in states throughout the Southeast including Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia, adjusted hours at all locations to close stores at 8 p.m.

Walmart has also made temporary changes to store hours to give employees time to restock shelves and perform deep cleaning.

Shoppers across the country have been panic buying, leaving grocery stores full of crowded aisles and bare shelves. The stockpiling is expected to last for weeks, disrupting supply chains and forcing major retailers to place limits on items.

