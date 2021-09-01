Kraft Macaroni and Cheese ice cream back in stock

article

Kraft Macaroni and Cheese-inspired ice cream is back again.

The Brooklyn-based ice cream retailer who created the mash-up is welcoming back the limited-edition flavored ice cream.

The unlikely pairing was introduced in July and sold out.

Now the creamy and cheesy goodness is back with even more pints up for grabs.

The containers ship nationwide for $12.

Customers can order their own online while supplies last.

