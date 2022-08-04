Knife restaurant cuts new path in Buckhead’s culinary scene

With a name like Knife, you’d expect the new restaurant at the corner of Piedmont and Peachtree in Buckhead to boast sharp, clean flavors.

And according to chef Metin Ertürk, you’d be right.

Knife is the latest sterling addition to the Buckhead restaurant scene, specializing in both Mediterranean flavors and atmosphere. Ertürk, who hails from Turkey and boasts years of experience in the restaurant industry, says his goal for the new concept was use authentic Mediterranean ingredients and culinary methods, including the presence of a custom-built charcoal grill.

Ertürk says the ambience will also reflect that Mediterranean influence, aimed at recreating the feel of a seaside dining experience.

So, what kind of food are we talking about? A quick scroll down the restaurant’s Instagram page shows images of chicken croquettes, bone-in ribeye, sushi kabob, shrimp saganaki, and Turkish Katmer (a dessert made of phyllo dough and topped with ice cream).

Knife is located at 3162 Piedmont Road Northeast in Buckhead; for more information on the restaurant, click over to its Instagram page here. And for a first look inside, click the video player in this article!