Kirby Smart addresses recent arrests of 2 players for driving offenses

Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart expressed disappointment after two of his players were arrested in separate reckless driving cases.

Speaking after practice on Tuesday, Smart addressed the arrests of Nitro Tuggle and Marques Easley, both of whom have been suspended from the team. He emphasized that the team has undergone multiple years of defensive driving courses and educational programs, making the incidents particularly frustrating.

Reckless driving has been an ongoing issue within the Georgia football program, casting a shadow over the team. The concerns were heightened after a tragic crash in 2023 that resulted in the deaths of a staff member and a player.

Smart did not disclose any additional disciplinary measures but reinforced the team's commitment to addressing the issue moving forward.