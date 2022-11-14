Both shooting victim and suspect arrested for lying to Atlanta police

Police have taken both a man who was shot on Kipling Circle and the woman that shot him into custody Monday morning after officers said they lied during the initial report.

Around 2 a.m., Atlanta police were called to investigate a shooting at 2171 Kipling Circle SE.

31-year-old Virgil Lowe was shot in the foot during a physical altercation with a woman. First responders took him to the hospital for the non-life threatening injury.

The woman, identified as 29-year-old Shaquanda Arnold, was arrested following the shooting.

However, at some point, officers said they realized both Arnold and Lowe had intentionally given them with the wrong location of the shooting. Lowe, the victim, was taken into custody as well.

Arnold was also charged with reckless conduct, and Lowe received an additional charge for possessing less than one ounce of marijuana.

Police are continuing the investigation in this case.