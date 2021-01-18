Martin Luther King Jr. Day Commemorative Service goes virtual due to COVID-19

The pandemic has forced organizers to move today's Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Commemorative Service to a virtual format.

The service will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and can be seen on FOX 5 as well as online.

Dr. King's daughter and CEO of the King Center Dr. Bernice King said she's saddened people won't be allowed to attend the service, which will take place at Ebenezer Baptist Church. But adds the virtual format lets organizers get more creative with the programming and should help them reach a larger audience.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

The keynote speaker will be Bishop T.D. Jakes and the theme of this year's service is "Urgency of Creating a Beloved Community." Dr. Bernice King says that's fitting given the recent unrest in Washington D.C.

Advertisement

The annual parade through Atlanta has also been canceled.

Martin Luther King Jr. addresses crowds during the March On Washington at the Lincoln Memorial. (Photo by Central Press/Getty Images)

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.