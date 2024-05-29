King Charles poodle mix stolen from Atlanta home

article

Police in Atlanta are searching for a woman who was caught on camera stealing a King Charles poodle mix from her yard on April 7.

Surveillance footage provided by the victim revealed that the theft occurred the previous evening, on April 6, 2024, at approximately 6 p.m. The footage shows an unidentified woman walking onto the victim’s property and taking the dog.

Atlanta police say this woman took a poodle from a home along Memorial Drive on April 6, 2024. (Atlanta Police Department)

The victim, devastated by the loss of her pet, is pleading for the community’s help in locating her dog.

Authorities urge anyone with information on this case to come forward. Tips can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online at StopCrimeAtl.org , or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637).

Atlanta police are searching for this poodle which was stolen from a home along Memorial Drive on April 6, 2024. (Atlanta Police Department)

Crime Stoppers Atlanta is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the recovery of the dog and the identification of the suspect. Those providing tips do not need to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward.