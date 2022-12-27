Police searching for missing 24-year-old Union City man with autism

article

Union City police need your help finding a 24-year-old man who went missing overnight.

Officials are searching for 24-year-old Kieran Woodruff, who they say was last seen around 9:30 p.m. Monday at his home at the Hidden Lake Apartments on Morgan Road.

Woodruff has been diagnosed with autism and officials say he can be nonverbal depending on how he is approached.

According to the missing man's mother, Woodruff was fascinated with a window in his living room and possibly left home through the window.

The missing man is described as being 5-feet-8-inches tall with a weight of 225 pounds. He has a low haircut and was last seen wearing an orange T-shirt, black hoodie, black sweatpants, and Gray Hurley tennis shoes.

Investigators say Woodruff is probably on foot and "has a distinct knowledge of getting to Walmart on SR-138."

If you have any information about where Kieran Woodruff could be, call 911 or the Union City Police Department at 770-964-1333.