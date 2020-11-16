Kids donate backpacks to Winder charity targeted by arsonist

article

A non-profit organization that was the victim of arson last month got some much-needed help.

Spirit of Sharing, Inc. is a nonprofit organization that has been helping people in Winder for 20 years. During the early morning hours of Oct. 15, someone threw a brick through the window, went inside, and set the building on fire.

Eight-year-old Adeleigh Friedman and her little brother, 5-year-old Zander, heard about the fire and wanted to help. They set up a GoFundme to raise money to purchase 20 backpacks for children who are served by the charity.

The fundraiser went viral and the donations poured into the account. The children ended up purchasing 144 backpacks due to the outpouring of support.

The donation was a complete surprise and the folks at the charity said they were both shocked and extremely grateful.

The arson remains under investigation and a $10,000 reward is being offered in the case.