Armed kidnapping suspect arrested in Gwinnett County, deputies say

article

Deputies in Gwinnett County arrested a man accused of an April 2021 kidnapping.

The Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday deputies took Derrick Dijon White into custody. White was wanted for home invasion and kidnapping.

Law enforcement found White at a Snellville gas station, where deputies detained him.

Deputies conducted a search and found him in possession of a gun.

He was taken into custody at Gwinnett County Jail without incident, officials said.

He faces charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, as well as home invasion and kidnapping.

Advertisement

Police said he's being held without bond.