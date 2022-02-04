Kidnapped 14-year-old Alabama girl rescued in Athens, police say

Athens police have arrested an Alabama man accused of kidnapping a 14-year-old girl.

Officials say on Thursday, the Athens-Clarke County Police Department got a notification that a 14-year-old had been kidnapped from Enterprise, Alabama and could be in the city.

After an extensive search, officers found a vehicle connected to the kidnapping on the 200 block of Sycamore Drive.

Investigators were able to safely recover the juvenile victim.

A suspect in the kidnapping, identified as 21-year-old Enterprise resident Alvaro Salvador was placed under arrest.

Salvador is charged by Athens-Clarke County with kidnapping. Other charges are pending in Alabama.

