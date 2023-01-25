Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from WED 10:13 AM EST until WED 7:56 PM EST, Forsyth County
5
River Flood Warning
from WED 12:36 PM EST until THU 5:31 PM EST, Forsyth County, Fulton County
Wind Advisory
from WED 7:00 AM EST until WED 7:00 PM EST, Clay County
Wind Advisory
until WED 3:00 PM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Wind Advisory
until THU 12:00 AM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

'Kicking' off a healthier New Year with Roundhouse Kickboxing

By
Published 
Good Day Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

Kick off a healthier year at Roundhouse Kickboxing

Metro Atlanta entrepreneurs Jordan McCray and Mario Richards of Roundhouse Kickboxing have made a resolution to help you achieve your 2023 goals.

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. - Does your New Year’s resolution involve improving your physical fitness? Well, good news: metro Atlanta entrepreneurs Jordan McCray and Mario Richards made a resolution to help you achieve your 2023 goals.

McCray and Richards are the founders of Roundhouse Kickboxing, which they initially opened in East Atlanta and have since expanded to include a second location in Sandy Springs. McCray and Richards have a lot in common; both are graduates of the University of Georgia (which is where they met — Go Dawgs!), and both say they struggled with their own physical fitness goals for years. Fad diets? Both say they’ve tried them. Weight fluctuations? McCray and Richards say they’ve been there. Long hours at the gym with little results? Done that.

McCray and Richards say they eventually found that kickboxing combined with smart nutrition yielded the best results, and the duo created Roundhouse Kickboxing to help others do the same. McCray says he specifically chose East Atlanta for the gym’s first location, as he wanted to give back to the community in which he was raised. The success in East Atlanta led the team to open the Sandy Springs gym, which now also offers personal training, group classes, nutritional programs, along with a "Kick Squad" for kids. Jordan McCray and Mario Richards say their group classes accommodate students at all skill levels, incorporating stretching, bag work, and strength training. 

Roundhouse Kickboxing East Atlanta Village is located at 749 Moreland Avenue Southeast, and Roundhouse Kickboxing Sandy Springs is located at 8610 Roswell Road, Suite 710. For more information on both locations, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning at Roundhouse Kickboxing, kicking off 2023 with a great workout!