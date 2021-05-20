Gilmer County deputies searching for missing 14-year-old girl

article

Deputies are desperately searching for a Gilmer County teenager and they need your help to make sure she's safe.

Officials with the Gilmer County Sheriff's Office posted a photo of 14-year-old Kiari Lewicki on Facebook Thursday morning.

According to deputies, Lewicki was last seen Wednesday night around 9:30 p.m. at her home off of Johnson Henry Road in Ellijay.

The missing teenager is described as being 5-feet-4-inches tall with a weight of around 115 pounds.

Lewicki was last known to be wearing a purple top and gray pajama pants.

If you have any information that can help investigators, please call Detective Russell Henson at 706-635-4646, dial 911, or call 706-635-8911.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.