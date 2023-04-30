Kentucky Derby watch parties in metro Atlanta, North Georgia | 2023

article

If you are looking for a place to watch the most exciting two minutes in sports in the world, there are plenty of choices in metro Atlanta and North Georgia. Some of the watch parties/events are also fundraisers for local nonprofits.



Colony Square in Midtown Atlanta will be gathering to watch the Kentucky Derby on May 6. The fun begins at 5:30 p.m. The Plaza will be transformed into a "glamorous party spot" complete with a jumbo viewing screen. There will be live music, drinks, race betting, photo opportunities and more. All raffle proceeds will benefit Big Brothers, Big Sisters Metro Atlanta. Free to attend.

The Southern Gentleman on Peachtree Road is having its annual Kentucky Derby Party from 4 to 7 p.m. May 6. Fans can watch the race on multiple screens while enjoying Derby-inspired passed bits and beverages including mint juleps.Guests also can join the competition for chances to win prizes in the Derby Day Hat and Best Dressed contests plus other giveaways. Tickets are $65 per person and include passed bites, two Derby-inspired beverages and a branded julep cup to take home. View more details and purchase tickets via Eventbrite. Tickets cannot be refunded within 48 hours of the event.

Kentucky Derby Day is happening from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. May 6 at The Mill on Etowah in Canton. Kentucky Derby Day is History Cherokee's largest annual fundraising event. There will be bourbon tastings, a hat contest, a pony pull, silent auction, gourmet food, specialty cocktails and live viewing of the big race. Cost per person is $100 or $110 with bourbon tasting. Cost for 2 people is $185 or $205 with bourbon tasting. For tickets, call 770-345-3288 or visit HistoryCherokee.org.

The Shepherd Center's Derby Day event is happening from 4 to 8 p.m. May 6 at Chastain Horse Park on Powers Ferry Road. There will be mint juleps, lawn gams and live viewing of the race. All proceeds will benefit the patients in the Recreation Therapy Program. Tickets start at $100 per person.

City of Jonesboro is hosting a Kentucky Derby part at the Jonesboro City Center from 3 to 7 p.m. There will be food, activities and drawings for all attendees. There will also be a best hat contest. Tickets are $60 per person and VIP tables are $425. The ticket includes unlimited food and one drink ticket.

The Hamilton Alpharetta is hosting a watch party in the courtyard starting at 4:30 p.m. There will be a welcome cocktail, passed appetizers, bottle service and live bluegrass music by Smokey's Farmland Band. Tickets are $75 general admission, which includes a Woodford Reserve cocktail and appetizers.

The Junior League of Cobb-Marietta is hosting the Mint Julep Mingle Derby party from 5 to 9 p.m. May 6 at Boxwood Social Hall on the Marietta Square. There will be live entertainment, a silent auction, a hat contest, heavy hors d'oeuvres, drinks and live viewing of the race. Tickets are $100 per person. This is a fundraiser for the organization.

Corners Fine Wine and Spirits in Peachtree Corners is hosting a Kentucky Derby party. There will be beer and wine on the green, hors d'oeuvres and in-store bourbon sampling. The event is free but tickets required.

Minter's Farm in Fayetteville is having their annual Kentucky Derby Party. Tickets are $75 each. A bourbon tasting is available for an additional $20 and photos with a horse are $5. Proceeds benefit REALTORS Caring for Fayette Charities.

McKenna's Farm in Dallas is hosting a Kentucky Derby Party from 4:30 to 9:30 p.m. There will be live music, riding demonstrations, southern BBQ dinner, silent auction, cash bar, famous wine toss, and best hat contest. All proceeds benefit McKenna Farms Therapy Services. Tickets are $75 per person or $750 a table.

Alpha Derby Weekend is a Kentucky Derby-themed fundraising weekend (May 4-7) in Atlanta. The weekend will kick off with the Alphas of Atlanta Open golf tournament at Wolf Creek Golf Course on Friday followed by the kick-off social and concert at College Football Hall of Fame. A Kentucky Derby watch party will take place at the College Football Hall fo Fame on Saturday. The weekend will conclude with a jazz brunch on Sunday at the Omni Hotel.

Avalon in Alpharetta is hosting a Kentucky Derby Party. The Plaza will be transformed and will feature a jumbo viewing screen for the race. There will be live music, specialty drinks provided by Stateside Vodka, Z Alexander Brown, Blade & Bow and Patro, raffle tickets, and more.

Laws Whiskey House in Roswell is hosting a Kentucky Derby Party. The party begins at 4 p.m. Drink specials include the Belmont Jewel, Angel Eyes and Brown Derby. Bites include Belmont Bourbon Meatballs, Smoked Pimento Cheese Baguettes and Derby Deviled Eggs. 2 free Braves tickets for best dressed. Table reservations encouraged.

The Waldorf Astoria Atlanta Buckhead will be hosting a "festive" Kentucky Derby experience with inspired cocktail creations from Brassica and a race watch party in the hotel’s recently refreshed and blossoming English Gardens. Brassica Beverage Director, Cara McInerney, has prepared a delightfully refreshing Mint Julep cocktail featuring an elevated twist on the derby classic. Guests can prepare for an experience marked by Kentucky Derby culture, race-worthy elegance and of course, red roses. A contest for best dressed will immediately follow the Run for the Roses at 6:45 with prizes for the most stylish guests from Woodford Reserve.

If you would like to submit information to be included in this list, send an email with details to joyce.lupiani@fox.com.