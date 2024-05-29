Kennesaw teen selected for elite Navy Summer Flight Academy program

article

A North Cobb High School student is one of the few people from across the country selected to participate in an elite U.S. Navy Summer Flight Academy.

While other kids her age will be spending their vacation working a summer job or hanging out with friends, Alexis Holmes will be taking part in the intense aviation program at Delaware State University.

Holmes is one of the 28 high-performing 11th and 12th graders selected for the program, which takes place from June 9 to Aug. 2.

The program is offered at no cost to the students involved and includes flight training in either a Vulcanair V.10 single-engine aircraft or a Piper Warrior (PA-28).

The Kennesaw student will also need to complete 17 hours of solo flights as part of the academy.

Alexis Holmes (U.S. Navy)

"The goal of the scholarship program is to inspire and expose exceptional young talent from communities across the nation to a career path in Naval Aviation," says Tamara Graham, the deputy director and CNAF Flight Academy program manager. "Alexis Holmes has demonstrated incredible potential, and the Navy is honored to play a part in her personal and professional journey."

After the program is completed, Holmes and the other students will earn their private pilot certification and five college credits.