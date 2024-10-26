KSU, USF plan memorial services for Coach Amir Abdur-Rahim

Kennesaw State University and the University of South Florida have both planned celebrations of life for Coach Amir Abdur-Rahim, their former men's basketball coach who died in Tampa from medical complications.

Abdur-Rahim, 43, was being treated at a Tampa-area hospital on Oct. 24 when he passed away unexpectedly during the procedure.

KSU Celebration of Life for Coach Amir Abdur-Rahim

Doors at KSU's Convocation Center will open at 4 p.m. on Sunday. The program, which is open to the public, is expected to begin at 5 p.m.

Guests can park in the East Deck adjacent to the Convocation Center. For those who cannot attend physically, the service will be streamed live here.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for contributions to be made in his honor to the Future Foundation, a South Fulton-based non-profit organization in Georgia that was created by his sister, Qaadirah Abdur-Rahim, his brother Shareef and his brother's wife, Delicia Abdur-Rahim. The Future Foundation website says the organization's objective is to "level the playing field for students in Atlanta's underserved communities."

USF Celebration of Life for Coach Amir Abdur-Rahim

University of South Florida (USF), where Abdur-Rahim was preparing for his second year as head coach, has also planned a ceremony.

That event will take place at 11 a.m. on Nov. 2, at the Yuengling Center.

FOX 5 Atlanta and FOX 13 Tampa Bay are working on learning more information about this event.

Coach Amir Abdur-Rahim's legacy

Amir Abdur-Rahim, a native of Marietta, Georgia, and a revered coach in the collegiate basketball community, will be remembered fondly for his contributions both on and off the court.

With his 43 years of life, he was able to touch so many lives from Atlanta, across the larger national basketball arena. His impact started in the paint as a successful athlete.

Abdur-Rahim was a 2004 graduate of Southeastern Louisiana University where he set records, establishing himself as a three-time All-Southland Conference guard for the Lions. He finished out his collegiate career ranking seventh for points scored, and second for three-pointers made and steals. As a freshman at Garden City (Kansas) Community College, he ranked No. 24 nationally in scoring, averaging 19.1 points per game.

FORT WORTH, TX - MARCH 15: South Florida Bulls head coach Amir Abdur-Rahim settles his team during the American Athletic Conference Championship tournament game between the East Carolina Pirates and South Florida Bulls on March 15, 2024 at Dickies Ar

Abdur-Rahim hung up his jersey and picked up a whistle for a graduate assistant gig at Murray State in 2006. He quickly rose through the ranks and was promoted to a full-time assistant coach.

From Murray State, he went to the College of Charleston, Texas A&M and even helped coach and recruit at the University of Georgia.

In fact, he had such an influence in recruitment at UGA that he's been given credit for playing an instrumental role in signing Anthony Edwards, who later became the No. 1 overall draft pick in the NBA.

On April 18, 2019, Abdur-Rahim rose again. He was named the head coach at Kennesaw State.

BLOOMINGTON, IN - DECEMBER 23: Kennesaw State Owls head coach Amir Abdur-Rahim looks on during a college basketball game against the Indiana Hoosiers on December 23, 2022 at Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire

During his four-year tenure at KSU, Abdur-Rahim led the Owls to their first-ever NCAA tournament appearance and ASUN conference title in the 2022-23 season. To sweeten the pot, he was named the 2023 ASUN Coach of the Year.

With his stellar track record at KSU, he went on to the University of South Florida where, in his first year, he led the team to their first Top 25 ranking in the AP Men's College Basketball Poll.

Some of his other honors as a collegiate basketball coach include:

2024 American Athletic Conference Coach of the Year

2024 NABC District 24 Coach of the Year

2023 NABC District 3 Coach of the Year

2023 Hugh Durham Award (Division I Mid-Major Coach of the Year)

2023 Georgia Men’s College Coach of the Year by the Atlanta Tipoff Club

Despite all the accolades, Coach Amir Abdur-Rahim's most prized positions were arguably those of husband and father.

His legacy lives on through his wife, Arianne, and three young children; two daughters, Laila and Lana, and son, Aydin.