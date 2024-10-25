Former Kennesaw State basketball coach Amir Abdur-Rahim dies at 43

article

Kennesaw State University is mourning the loss of Amir Abdur-Rahim, a former men's basketball coach, who passed away due to complications from a medical procedure at a Tampa-area hospital.

Abdur-Rahim, a Marietta native, was 43 years old. He was preparing to begin his second season as the head coach at the University of South Florida.

During his four-year tenure at Kennesaw State, Abdur-Rahim led the Owls to their first-ever NCAA tournament appearance last year. His leadership left a lasting impact on the program and the athletes he mentored.

Kennesaw State’s Director of Athletics reflected on his legacy, saying Owl Nation will "forever remember how he molded young men into champions on the court and in their lives."