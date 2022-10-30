Kennesaw State student among those killed in S. Korea Halloween surge

article

Over 150 people were reported dead after a Halloween crowd surge turned into a deadly stampede in South Korea. Among those who died was a student of Kennesaw State University.

Authorities said Steven Blesi was in the crowd as a party let out into a narrow alley in Seoul.

SOUTH KOREA MOURNS AFTER MORE THAN 150 PEOPLE KILLED IN HALLOWEEN CROWD SURGE

He was one of 11 students studying abroad in the city from KSU. Blesi was an international business major.

"On behalf of the entire Kennesaw State community, our thoughts and prayers go out to Steven’s family and friends as they mourn this incomprehensible loss," said Kennesaw State University President Kathy Schwaig.

South Korean officials have reported the death toll at 153 people. 133 were injured that night.

Although his 10 classmates were reported safe after the incident, more than 80% of those who died were in their 20s and 30s, according to a report from the Associated Press.

"We have been in contact with Steven’s family and have offered all available resources of the University to them," said President Schwaig.

KSU released a statement that counseling and psychological support have been extended to students who were impacted by this tragedy as well.

