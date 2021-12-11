Kennesaw State University issues 'all clear' after on-campus armed robbery prompted lockdown

Kennesaw State University officials sent an "all clear" alert after a report of an armed intruder prompted the campus to go on lockdown for about 40 minutes on Saturday.

A university spokesperson said there was an armed robbery reported at a residence hall on the Kennesaw State campus. Officials said no injuries were reported and officials determined the suspects fled the scene.

Kennesaw State Emergency Management urged people to seek shelter at about 5:45 p.m. Officials said there is no longer a threat to campus.

The last full week of KSU's Fall 2021 passed, but students still have reasons to be on campus. The school's academic calendar says there is one day of final exams left on Monday. Students could also still be on campus waiting for graduation ceremonies on Tuesday and Wednesday.

