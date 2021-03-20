Kennesaw police locate missing elderly couple
KENNESAW - Police in Kennesaw said they located an elderly couple that was reported missing early Saturday morning.
Police located 93-year-old Dewey Lolley and 89-year-old Nadean Lolley and reunited them with their family.
Police said the couple were last seen Thursday evening and provided a description of their car.
Police believe both were at risk because of health conditions.
