Kennesaw man charged after leaving scene of fatal hit-and-run, turns himself in 2 days later

A 30-year-old Kennesaw man has been arrested after a fatal hit-and-run in Marietta, according to Marietta Police Department.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. July 31 near Floyd Road and Maran Lane.

The preliminary investigation revealed that 60-year-old Artie Dumas from Mableton was crossing Floyd Road outside the marked crosswalk.

He was struck by a 2018 Hyundai Elantra that was traveling north. The driver, who has been identified as Kristopher Johnson, stopped briefly but then left the scene.

Dumas was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Johnson reportedly turned himself in two days later on Aug. 2. He is being charged with a hit-and-run.

This collision remains under investigation, and anyone with information is requested to contact the Cobb County Police Department at 770-499-3987.