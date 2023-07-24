SWAT responding to barricaded person in Kennesaw neighborhood

article

Multiple police agencies are responding to a SWAT situation involving a barricaded person in a Kennesaw neighborhood Monday afternoon.

SKYFOX 5 cameras saw dozens of patrol and SWAT vehicles parked in the neighborhood of 4100 block of Kentmere Main in Kennesaw's Kentmere at Legacy Park neighborhood.

Police had blocked off part of the street to civilian traffic.

Kennesaw police have confirmed that both their officers and Cobb County law enforcement responded to reports of a person barricaded inside a home.

Police do not believe the person is holding any hostages at this time.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Police responding to a barricaded person in the Kentmere at Legacy Park neighborhood.

Officials have not released the identity of the person inside the home.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.