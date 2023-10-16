Kennesaw dance studio celebrates 'Black Girl Magic'

According to its website, Dynamite Dance Factory is a place that celebrates "Black Girl Magic" all year long. And this morning, that magic was on full display during our visit to the Kennesaw dance studio.

Good Day Atlanta spent a few hours at Dynamite Dance Factory this morning, chatting with artistic director and founder Kyri Hayes and meeting the talented students and instructors who truly put the "dynamite" in the studio’s name.

Hayes is a Georgia native, having trained as a child at various studios in and around Cartersville and then studying dance at Woodland High School's fine arts program. Hayes founded Dynamite Dance Factory in 2018 — and due to enormous growth (more than 130 students are currently enrolled), recently moved the studio to a larger space at 4290 Bells Ferry Road #130 in Kennesaw.

Hayes says dance classes are open to students starting at age 2-and-a-half, and are offered in styles ranging from jazz to ballet and hip-hop to tap. For a look at the class schedule and more information on registration and tuition, click here.

In her website introduction video, Kyri Hayes says, "You’ve made your way to the best part of the rest of your life!" And as soon as we heard that, we knew we needed to visit the new Dynamite Dance Factory studio and see the magic for ourselves. Click the video player in this article to check it out!