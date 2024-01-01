North Cobb High seniors brave icy plunge for friend battling cancer

People around the world start the New Year by taking a plunge into chilly water for fun, but a group of high school students in Kennesaw held their own polar plunge to raise money for a friend battling cancer.

A group of North Cobb High School seniors shrieked and laughed as they jumped into a cold pool on a cool winter's day. The kids were freezing for a reason. They were showing support and raising money for their friend Kendall Vincent.

"Kendall was diagnosed in mid-November. He has B-cell lymphoma which is attacking his knees, lower back, and left shoulder. He's about to start his third round of chemotherapy," said Kendall's dad, Tim Ramirez.

Kendall Vincent (Supplied)

The first four guys to jump into the water have been best buds with Kendall since they were babies.

"James, Jack, Jackson, Kendall and Mitchell. They've grown up together, done everything together, they talk about how they're going to be best man at their weddings," said Maggie Roe, mom of one of the boys.

When Kendall was diagnosed with cancer they were devastated.

"At first, they didn't understand, they knew cancer was tough, they're only 18. They don't really know, and now they're seeing Kendall in the hospital. Seeing him lose his hair," said Roe.

That's when they did what any friend would do, they shaved their heads.

However, they wanted to do more. Since Kendall plays baseball for North Cobb High School, they organized a "Polar Plunge to Strike Out Cancer" to raise money to help his family with medical expenses.

Kendall Vincent with his friends James, Jack, Jackson, Kendall and Mitchell. (Supplied)

During the polar plunge, they FaceTimed Kendall who was in his room at Children's Healthcare at Egleston. He seemed to get a kick out of it.

"He was laughing at them; how cold they were, because it was definitely colder than any of us ever expected," said Roe.

A cold day, but the support from friends and the community warms Kendall's dad's heart.

"That helps lift his spirits for him to feel better, and know he'll be better off with that support to help him fight through this and recover," said Ramirez.

Ramirez knows his son's pain. He was diagnosed with cancer in late September, just six weeks before they learned Kendall had cancer.

The group has set up a fund to help the family. Donates can be made through Venmo @Susan-Addison-2144 with memo "Strikeout Cancer."