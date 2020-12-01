Kemp to appoint LaGrua to Georgia Supreme Court

article

Gov. Brian Kemp announced Tuesday his intention to appoint Fulton County Superior Court Judge Shawn Ellen LaGrua to serve on the Supreme Court of Georgia.

"I am honored to appoint Judge Shawn Ellen LaGrua to the Supreme Court of Georgia," said Governor Kemp. "Judge LaGrua has spent a 30 year career serving her fellow Georgians, and I am confident that she will bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to the bench. Congratulations, Justice!"

Before serving as a Superior Court Judge in Fulton County, Judge LaGrua was the Inspector General for the Georgia Secretary of State's Office. She also served as DeKalb County's Solicitor General, and worked as a prosecutor in the Atlanta, Stone Mountain, and Tallapoosa Judicial Circuits.

Judge LaGrua received a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from the University of Georgia in 1984, and received her Juris Doctor from Georgia State University, College of Law, in 1987.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.