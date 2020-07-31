Kemp renews Public Health State of Emergency, COVID-19 restrictions

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has extended two executive orders Friday. The governor signed to extend the Public Health State of Emergency and reaffirming current safety measures for the state during the on-going coronavirus pandemic. Those were last renewed June 29.

The renewal comes just hours after the governor announced the Georgia World Congress Center would be reopening Monday, ready to accept coronavirus patients.

There was no dramatic shift in policy and no change in the governor's stance on a statewide mask mandate, something led to a brief public dispute between the governor and the mayor of Atlanta.

"The fight against COVID-19 continues, and these executive orders reaffirm our commitment to protect the lives and livelihoods of all Georgians. As our state ramps up testing, expands hospital surge capacity, and provides staffing, supplies, and resources to cities and counties throughout Georgia, we urge local officials to enforce the rules and restrictions detailed in these orders," said Governor Kemp. "When businesses, restaurants, venues, and citizens follow the guidelines carefully crafted by data, science, and the Georgia Department of Public Health, we will take our next measured step forward.

"While government plays an important role in fighting this pandemic, the people of our great state will ultimately be the ones who defeat this virus. We continue to encourage fellow Georgians to wear a mask, practice social distancing, wash their hands regularly, and follow public health guidance. Together, we will flatten the curve and stop the spread of COVID-19 in Georgia."

The latest executive orders are set ot expires at 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 10.

As of 3 p.m. Friday, the Georgia Department of Public Health 3,155 hospital beds were being used. More than 18,689 patients have been hospitalized since the start of the pandemic.

The GDPH also reports 81 new deaths reported bringing the total to 3,752, and 4,066 new coronavirus cases were confirmed bringing the total to 186,352.

As of 4:30 p.m. Friday, GEMA reports 51% of all emergency room beds, 86% of all critical care beds, and 82% of all general inpatients beds were filled. In addition, 43% of all adult ventilators in the state were in use.

About half of Georgia's 14 medical regions have less than a dozen critical care beds available.

Nearly 1.6 million tests have been with 10.9% of those being positive.

On Wednesday, FOX 5 compared the statistic released by the Georgia Department of Public Health and found more than half the confirmed cases were in the last month along and that hospitalizations had increased more than 50%.

