Gov. Kemp to reopen Georgia World Congress Center for COVID-19 patients

Governor Brian Kemp has announced starting next week he will reopen the Georgia World Congress Center for COVID-19 patients.

The governor had opened the facility months ago as a treatment facility to house patients because some hospitals started to reach full bed capacity.

According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, there are exactly 3,200 patients hospitalized with the virus. Meanwhile, the GDPH reported another 4,000+ new cases on Thursday.

Georgia has seen more than 182,000 cases since the pandemic began. So far, close to 3,700 people have now died.