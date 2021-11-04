Kemp proclaims Friday 'Atlanta Braves Day'

Gov. Brian Kemp has made it official: Friday is Atlanta Braves Day. Georgia’s governor issued that proclamation on Thursday evening.

In addition to the World Series victory, the governor cites several other victories that got them there. He also cited the team’s ability to continue to battle despite losing key players throughout the year.

The proclamation called the Braves an inspiration.

The Braves defeated the Astros during Game 6 in Houston Tuesday night to clinch the series win and bring the Commissioner's Trophy home to Truist Park. It's their first World Series win since 1995.

In a tweet on Thursday evening, the governor encouraged all Georgians to wear Braves gear and to attend as many festivities as possible.

A parade through Atlanta is scheduled for noon and then will pick up and head north to Cobb County near Truist Park.

Several metro Atlanta school districts have canceled classes on Friday to allow their students to attend.

Those who cannot attend in person can watch a livestream of the parade on FOX5Atlanta.com, on the FOX 5 YouTube channel, or on FOX 5 Facebook. Coverage starts at 4:30 a.m. on Good Day with the parade getting underway at 12 p.m.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

_____

GET BREAKING NEWS EMAIL ALERTS FROM FOX 5

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 5 ATLANTA APP FOR BREAKING NEWS AND WEATHER ALERTS