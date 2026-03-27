Kelvin Williams convicted in Woodstock kitchen shooting

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The Brief A Cherokee County jury found 48-year-old Kelvin Demond Williams guilty of murdering his wife and attempting to murder her teenage son. The July 2025 shooting was captured on in-home security video and showed Williams firing at the boy before fatally shooting Tenisha Williams. Superior Court Judge Shannon Wallace sentenced the Woodstock man to life without parole plus 100 years and 12 months.



A Cherokee County man will spend the rest of his life behind bars after a jury convicted him for the brutal 2025 murder of his wife and the attempted murder of her 16-year-old son.

Woodstock man sentenced for kitchen execution

What we know:

The Cherokee Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Daventry Crossing at approximately 10:40 p.m. on July 13, 2025. A 16-year-old boy called 911 while hiding in his bedroom, reporting that his stepfather had shot at him and his mother. When deputies arrived, they found Kelvin Demond Williams standing in the doorway of the garage smoking a cigarette.

Inside the home, authorities found Tenisha Williams, 48, dead on the kitchen floor. A four-year-old child was found unharmed, asleep in another bedroom. Investigators recovered the murder weapon on the kitchen island where Williams had been standing.

What we don't know:

While the evidence led to a swift conviction, it remains unclear where the 16-year-old boy and his 4-year-old brother are currently residing, though testimony during the sentencing phase included statements from a foster mother.

Evidence shows 'unfathomable' history of abuse

What they're saying:

Prosecutors described a chilling history of domestic control leading up to the gunfire. "Over the course of years, the defendant systematically isolated his wife and controlled her movements, even requiring her to wear a Bluetooth device so he could monitor her when she left the home," said Deputy Chief Assistant District Attorney Rachel Ashe.

The court heard that on the day of the murder, Williams actually forced his wife to purchase and load the gun he used to kill her. During the sentencing, Judge Shannon Wallace described the damage caused by Williams as "unfathomable." After the shooting, security footage captured Williams saying, "You dead, [expletive]?"

By the numbers:

13: The number of counts Williams was convicted of, including malice murder and cruelty to children.

5: The total number of shots fired by Williams during the attack.

1: The amount of time, in hours, the jury spent deliberating before reaching a guilty verdict.

150: The approximate number of exhibits introduced by the state, including the 911 call and body camera footage.

Murderer ordered to stay away from survivors

What's next:

Following the jury's verdict, Judge Wallace imposed the maximum possible sentence to ensure Williams never leaves prison. In addition to the life sentence, the judge issued a permanent "no contact" order. Williams is barred from having any communication with Tenisha Williams’ children, their foster mother, or any of their family members.