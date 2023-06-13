Police investigating shooting at Rome Kellogg's Bakery plant

article

Rome police are investigating a shooting overnight at the Kellogg's Bakery plant in Floyd County.

The shooting happened Monday night at the plant off of Old Lindale Road near Highway 53.

The assistant chief of the Rome Police Department confirmed with FOX 5 that there was a shooting and an investigation is ongoing.

Investigators have not released any details about what led up to the shooting or the condition of anyone who may have been injured.

Police have not said if the gunman is in custody at this time.

If you have any information about the shooting that could help investigators, contact the Rome Police Department.