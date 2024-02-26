Expand / Collapse search

Watch: Keisha Cole surprises Atlanta students during 'Love' performance

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Keyshia Cole performs onstage at the 2017 Soul Train Awards, presented by BET, at the Orleans Arena on November 5, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Isaac Brekken/Getty Images for BET)

Expand

ATLANTA - A special heartwarming moment for some very surprised kids at Atlanta's Ron Clark Academy in Atlanta was caught on camera.

The middle schoolers were on stage singing their hearts out to Keisha Cole's hit song "Love" when Ron Clark stopped the show.

"You’re not doing it right. Cut the music. Cut the music. You've to do it better buddy. I want more depth, more heart, more soul. I want more Keyshia Cole. Sing it like this," Clark told the singers.

Keisha Cole surprises Atlanta student singers

The students at Atlanta's Ron Clark Academy were on stage singing Keisha Cole's hit song 'Love' when they got a surprise visit from the singer herself.

At that moment, Keisha Cole surprised the group, appearing at the top of the academy's stairs singing the song while wearing the same red shirt the kids were wearing.

The students' surprise quickly turned into screams of excitement and Cole came to join the group, singing the rest of the song with them.

While "Love" is from a time before the kids were born, the song has recently had a resurgence thanks to social media.