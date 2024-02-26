Watch: Keisha Cole surprises Atlanta students during 'Love' performance

article

A special heartwarming moment for some very surprised kids at Atlanta's Ron Clark Academy in Atlanta was caught on camera.

The middle schoolers were on stage singing their hearts out to Keisha Cole's hit song "Love" when Ron Clark stopped the show.

"You’re not doing it right. Cut the music. Cut the music. You've to do it better buddy. I want more depth, more heart, more soul. I want more Keyshia Cole. Sing it like this," Clark told the singers.

At that moment, Keisha Cole surprised the group, appearing at the top of the academy's stairs singing the song while wearing the same red shirt the kids were wearing.

The students' surprise quickly turned into screams of excitement and Cole came to join the group, singing the rest of the song with them.

While "Love" is from a time before the kids were born, the song has recently had a resurgence thanks to social media.