Keanu Reeves holds hands with artist on red carpet

Actor Keanu Reeves showed some PDA on the red carpet for the first time ever during his 35 year career.

Reeves was seen holding hands with artist Alexandra Grant at the LACMA Art and Film Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 02: Alexandra Grant and Keanu Reeves attend the 2019 LACMA Art + Film Gala at LACMA on November 02, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Reeves hasn't had a girlfriend in decades, but he and Grant didn't let go of each other, posing for dozens of photos.

Grant is 46 and Reeves is 55-years-old.

WAGA reported this story from Atlanta.