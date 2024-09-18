Kathryn Hahn and co-stars on making magic in 'Agatha All Along'

They are the three little words that sent shockwaves through the Marvel Cinematic Universe back in 2021: "Agatha All Along."

Now, those words are the title of the latest Marvel Studios television series, with Emmy Award-nominee Kathryn Hahn stepping back into the shoes of her breakout "WandaVision" character, Agatha Harkness.

"Agatha All Along" begins streaming exclusively on Disney+ on Wednesday, and follows the now-powerless Agatha as she forms a new coven. In an interview with Good Day Atlanta, showrunner Jac Schaeffer said the idea for the spin-off series was born out of Hahn’s performance in "WandaVision," and the Internet-breaking reaction to the reveal that nosy neighbor "Agnes" was actually the witch Agatha Harkness … all along.

"I was invited to develop another series for Marvel, and … everything I developed involved Agatha. And after a time, it became clear that really, she needed to be the center of the show itself," says Schaeffer.

Cast and crew filmed the series at Georgia’s Trilith Studios, and Hahn says she had a great time living nearby in Peachtree City. Well … mostly great.

"I had this beautiful cabin in the woods; it all felt very witchy," says the actress. "[But ] I was definitely the bane of this community’s existence trying to get around in a golf cart. I couldn’t do it. All of a sudden I was, like, on a freeway."

Co-star Joe Locke agrees that filming in Georgia was a highlight of the "Agatha All Along" experience — and even made time to catch one of Taylor Swift’s sold-out shows at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

"Atlanta’s one of my favorite cities now. I think we had the best time in the city, you know? I just really fell in love with it, and I actually really miss it a lot," says Locke.

"Agatha All Along" also stars Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Debra Jo Rupp, Aubrey Plaza, and Patti LuPone. For more information on the series, click here.