Family asking for help solving Clayton County woman's drive-by shooting murder

The family of a woman shot and killed in front of her Clayton County home are hoping someone can help them solve the mystery behind her death.

Wednesday would have been Kasha Newton's 56th birthday had she not been gunned down at her home.

Now her family won't rest until her killers are bought to justice.

"We are going to track them down," Trazet Williams-McCarley told FOX 5, her voice filled with emotion.

On the night of Jan. 25, a gunman opened fire on the home located on the 3300 block of Waggoner Place near Rex Road.

Newton was shot eight times and was found lying on the ground between three cars in her driveway. Bullets had also shattered the windows of two of the cars as well as hitting one of her neighbor's vehicles as well.

Newton underwent six surgeries at Grady Memorial Hospital but sadly didn't survive.

She left behind three adult sons and sisters who loved her dearly.

"She was really funny. She was like a mother figure to everybody," Williams-McCarley said.

The family calls the shooting random.

With more than five months having gone by and still no arrests, the Clayton County Police Department has put out an alert hoping to bring in some new leads and help them solve the case.

"I'm knocking on doors. I'm doing everything I can. I'm going to dig, and I'm going to fight for justice," Williams-McCarley said.

If you have any information that could help investigators, call detectives at 678-610-4708.