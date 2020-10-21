Kamala Harris to visit Atlanta Friday

article

Vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris is expected to make a campaign stop in Georgia this week.

The Biden campaign announced Sen. Harris would travel to Atlanta on Friday, October 23.

Further details surrounding the visit have not yet been released.

Harris is the first Black woman and first person of South Asian descent on a presidential ticket.

