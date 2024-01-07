Where will VP Kamala Harris be in Atlanta this week?

article

Vice President Kamala Harris is paying another visit to the Peach State soon. The White House released the plan for when and where she will be in Atlanta.

Harris is expected to travel to the city on Tuesday, Jan. 9 to participate in a roundtable discussion with community leaders focused on the fight for voting rights and "other fundamental freedoms. This will be her 10th visit to Georgia since being sworn in.

The conversation will take place at The Gathering Spot on Northyards Boulevard NW near The Georgia World Congress Center. The White House did not release a time for this talk.