VP Kamala Harris headed back to Atlanta next week

Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Atlanta next week to meet with community leaders on the front lines of protecting voting rights and other hard-fought, hard-won freedoms, according to the White House.

Harris will arrive on Jan. 9. This will be her 10th visit to Georgia since being sworn in.

Last month, she attended the Celebration Bowl, an annual national championship football game that celebrates Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

Prior to that, she visited Atlanta in September as part of her "Fight for Our Freedoms" college tour in which she energized more than 15,000 students and young leaders at HBCUs, Hispanic-Serving Institutions, community colleges, apprenticeship programs, and public universities.

At this time, it is not known where Harris will make an appearance.