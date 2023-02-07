Hip-hop artist K Camp signs new independent partnership with TikTok's music distribution

article

Atlanta's own K Camp has signed a new deal with the fastest growing social media app in the world, TikTok. It's a deal that's only fitting for the artist, as back in 2020 we remember his hit song "Lottery, (Renegade)" going viral on the platform. You could say it's one of the first songs to have started trend of dances that take over the app.

K Camp tells FOX 5 it's a single distribution deal through SoundOn. SoundOn is a platform powered by TikTok that allows artist to pre-release their songs to TikTok ahead of their official launch. Artists can create their own video and fans can duet, stitch or create videos to share with their friends. The platform allows artists to upload their music directly to TikTok and begin earning royalties, when that music is used. SoundOn pays out 100% royalties to music creators in the first year and 90% after that.

K Camp's upcoming single "Pretty Ones" is being highlighted on the app. The platinum selling artist says he's grateful for being highlighted, but truly appreciates Naj Travis, the U.S. A&R Manager at TikTok.

"I'm finally Independent and excited to be doing this direct deal with TikTok. It feels like a full circle moment. I want the world to finally see me as a businessman, entrepreneur, as well as a superstar," K. Camp said.

His new single "Pretty Ones" will be released Friday, Feb. 10, along with the video on YouTube. You can follow him on social media @KCamp