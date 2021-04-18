K-9 shot, suspect dead after police pursuit in Douglasville

article

Officials said a suspect fled from police early Sunday morning and shot and wounded a K-9. The pursuit ended when police said the suspect was found dead.

The Douglasville Police Department said at approximately 2:07 a.m. on Sunday morning, officers pursued an unidentified suspect on foot on Interstate 20 eastbound behind a Lowes. Police did not say why they were trying to apprehend the suspect.

The Douglasville Police Department requested K-9 assistance from the Austell Police Department, officials said.

Officials said Austell PD K-9 Jerry Lee was shot after tracking began. At approximately 9 a.m., Austell police said Jerry Lee was preparing for surgery at approximately 7 a.m. Sunday morning.

Officials said law enforcement set up a perimeter when a single gunshot came from the woods.

Police found the suspect behind a Hooters and provided medical attention before the suspect died.

Officials said the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been requested.

