K-9, handler graduate, ready to serve Hall County

article

A Hall County Sheriff’s K-9 is getting a new partner.

Deputy Blake Forrester recently graduated from the K-9 school at Custom Canine Unlimited. Forrester, along with K-9 Timo, a Belgian Malinios, started training together back in November. They were taught provide tracking, narcotics detection, building searches for suspects, article searches and suspect apprehension, among other tasks, making them a full-service team.

This past Friday, the team graduated from school.

Both are said to be eager to start serving the community.