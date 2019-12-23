K-9, handler graduate, ready to serve Hall County
HALL COUNTY, Ga. - A Hall County Sheriff’s K-9 is getting a new partner.
Deputy Blake Forrester recently graduated from the K-9 school at Custom Canine Unlimited. Forrester, along with K-9 Timo, a Belgian Malinios, started training together back in November. They were taught provide tracking, narcotics detection, building searches for suspects, article searches and suspect apprehension, among other tasks, making them a full-service team.
This past Friday, the team graduated from school.
Both are said to be eager to start serving the community.