A juvenile is recovering after being shot Saturday night in southwest Atlanta.

According to Atlanta Police Department, it happened at around 8 p.m. in the 200 block of Thirkeld Avenue NW.

That's just a few blocks south of George Washington Carver High School.

The age of the juvenile and the reason behind the shooting has not been released.

Police are asking for the public's help to find the person responsible.

