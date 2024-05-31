Juvenile killed in shooting while breaking into cars in DeKalb County, police say

article

A juvenile has died after police say he was accidentally shot while he and a group of other juveniles were trying to break into cars on Covington Highway.

Officials say their investigation began when a DeKalb County police officer was flagged down on the 6100 block of the highway at around 3:30 a.m.

The officer found a juvenile male who had been shot at least once.

Medics rushed the juvenile to a local hospital, but he was not able to survive his injuries.

Officials say the shooting happened when a group of juveniles were breaking into vehicles in the area.

After finding one of the vehicles occupied, the group fled. While running away, investigators say someone in the group started shooting at the vehicle and accidentally hit the juvenile.

Police have not identified the victim and are working to question another juvenile in connection with the shooting.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the DeKalb County Homicide Assault Unit at (770) 724-7850.