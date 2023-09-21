Juvenile injured after shots fired into LaGrange home late Wednesday night

On Sept. 20 at approximately 11:05 p.m., the LaGrange Police Department responded to reports of gunfire in the vicinity of Dixie Street and DeGroat Street. Authorities were alerted to the incident following several calls from concerned residents.

Upon their arrival at the scene, officers discovered that a residential property in the area had been struck by gunfire. Additionally, during the course of their investigation, it came to their attention that a juvenile had been transported to Well Star West Georgia Medical Center with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The LaGrange Police Department is actively pursuing this investigation and urges anyone with information related to the incident to come forward and assist in the ongoing inquiry. For those who can provide information crucial to the investigation, please contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.