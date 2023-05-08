Juvenile charged in shooting near South Gwinnett High School

article

After an investigation, Snellville Police announced they made an arrest in the shooting that took place near South Gwinnett High School May 3. A juvenile is in custody.

Police believe the juvenile was involved in shooting an 18-year-old in the leg on Eastgate Place during an alleged drug deal at around 8:50 a.m. last Wednesday. Officers said they used a tourniquet on the 18-year-old's leg before medics rushed him to the hospital.

The arrest came as an update to the soft lockdown the school went under as a result of the shooting. The lockdown was lifted by noon, but not before parents were alerted to the situation.

"They should be safe at school," Gwendolyn Willett, a parent of two at the high school, told FOX 5. "They shouldn't have to worry about this. My kids are traumatized. They aren't coming back here, they're done for the year."

Some students told FOX 5 they believed the shooting involved other students from the school, but police have not confirmed that information.

The juvenile suspect faces an aggravated assault charge.

Police said this was the only information they could provide until he has been prosecuted.

