Juvenile arrested for fatal shooting after Tri-Cities High School basketball game

article

The East Point Police Department has announced an arrest in connection to the shooting death of a 15-year-old following a basketball game at Tri-Cities High School on Feb. 9.

15-year-old Mario Bailey, who was a 10th grader at the school, was killed. Another person was stabbed the same night. It is not known if the incidents were related.

East Point PD announced on social media they have arrested a "juvenile" for the crime. They are not releasing his name at this time because of his age. They also obscured his face in a photo that was posted online.

Tri-Cities High School's basketball team was playing Benjamin Banneker High School before the shooting and stabbing. Tri-Cities Principal Dr. Ethel Lett said multiple fights broke out after the game against Banneker High School that night.

Who is Mario Bailey?

Bailey was reportedly shot multiple times. East Point PD have not released a possible motive.

Shanice Bailey said her only son was a hard worker who had planned on serving his country.

"We raised Mario to be better than our environment," she said. "At the end of the day we’re raising him to be better and right here, just tore up everything that we did for him."

RELATED: Tri-Cities mom devastated after basketball game shooting: ‘I lost my whole soul’

With so many kids there that night and portions of the brawls posted to social media, Mario’s mom hopes someone can help find her son’s killer.

"I really would like people that were there at this scene to just say, ‘This is what happened,’" Bailey said. "The message that I do have for the people who did what they did to my son, my heart breaks for you because when the police find you, your mama is going to cry like I’m crying."



